VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues three from sinking boat near Black Bay

NEW ORLEANS — Using a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a sinking vessel Thursday night near Black Bay, La.

All three people on board the vessel were safely rescued with no reported medical concerns.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 11 p.m. that a 40-foot fishing vessel was taking on water in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet with three people on board.

Once on scene, the aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer and safely hoisted all three people from the capsized fishing vessel.

“These mariners were able to be rescued due to their access to VHF radios,” said Cmdr. Roberto Trevino, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector New Orleans.

“Thanks to their preparedness and the readiness of our crews, we were able to safely rescue all people on board.”