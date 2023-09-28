NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 61-year-old woman Wednesday from the Carnival Valor cruise ship approximately 62 miles south of Southwest Pass, authorities said.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from the cruise ship of a 61-year-old woman with stroke-like symptoms.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was launched to conduct the medevac. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the woman aboard the helicopter, transported her to the air station and transferred her to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.
The woman was last reported in stable condition, authorities said.
