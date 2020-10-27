Video: Car thieves steal work truck Uptown

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department hopes you can help identify the people who stole a work truck in the city. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened near the corner of Napoleon and Loyola avenues and was recorded by the dash camera of another work truck.

The video shows a four-door car pull up beside a white work truck with its flashing lights turned on. In a matter of seconds, someone gets out of the sedan and into the truck then drives away. A worker wearing a green safety vest is standing near the truck as it’s seen driving away.

If you can help the NOPD identify or locate whoever stole the truck, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410-people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Surveillance footage provided by NOPD

