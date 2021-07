METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a body found in the canal near the intersection of West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive early Monday evening.

WGNO was on the scene and JPSO officials say the body is male and at this time there seems to be no signs of trauma.

This is an ongoing investigation and WGNO will have more as further information becomes available.

