SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday night a boating accident happened on Lake Ponchartrain.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, around 9:30 p.m., there was a two-vessel collision between an 18-foot fiberglass bay boat and a 14-foot aluminum boat.

According to reports, the crash resulted in ejecting both people from the 14-foot aluminum boat into the water.

Reports show one boater suffered some broken bones, while the other didn’t receive any injuries.

The boater who was injured reportedly was wearing a personal flotation device and was recovered from the water by a passing boat that was able to bring him to shore where an EMS was waiting.

The boater was airlifted to University Hospital in New Orleans for treatment of his broken bones.

None of the people on the bay boat suffered any injuries according to reports.