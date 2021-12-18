VIDEO: 8th annual Lights on the Lake Celebration and Boat Parade

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After being postponed a week due to severe weather, the 8th annual Lights on the Lake Celebration and Boat Parade took float on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Held at the New Canal Lighthouse along Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, pilots and skippers took the helm of vessels adorned in holiday lights and decor during the West End Christmas Boat Parade, which began on Lake Pontchartrain at 5:30 p.m.

WGNO’s Sam Packnett captured spectacular drone footage of the flotilla featuring 35 to 40 illuminated yachts and sailboats to spread holiday cheer on the South Shore.