NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heavy load on the flatbed of an 18-wheeler shifted forcing an emergency stop inside the split of the Camp Street exit on the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 90 Business at the foot of the Crescent City Connection on Tuesday afternoon.

WGNO’s Sam Packnett was on the scene at 3:30 p.m. and captured drone footage of the big rig stopped on the Pontchartrain Expressway.