Vidalia woman arrested for setting a car on fire next to an apartment

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) says they have arrested a woman for setting a car on fire. Investigators say the car was parked along Highway 84 in Vidalia, Louisiana close to a bar with an apartment above it. There were two people inside.

According to the investigators, the Concordia Parish Fire District #2 was called to the scene early in the morning on Sunday, August 23. Fire District #2 says they requested help from the SFM to help determine the origin and cause of the vehicle fire.

The investigation found the burned car was parked under a carport connected to the back side of the bar. Fire fighters say the two people in the apartment were able to escape unharmed.

Authorities say that after the investigation was complete they were able to determine the fire was intentionally set. As the investigation continued, they were able to determine Patricia Freeman, 49, was responsible for starting the fire.

The fire department says the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office was helpful in the arrest of Freeman who has been booked on one count each of Aggravated Arson and Criminal Trespass.