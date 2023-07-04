METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) –– Greater New Orleans area residents are invited to enjoy a day of free food and fun at the 34th annual Feed the Multitudes celebration hosted by Victory Church.

The menu features jambalaya, red beans, barbecue chicken, hot dogs, sno-balls, watermelon and pastries.

Attendees can also enjoy live music featuring local artists and free games for kids, including waterslides, face painting, balloon sculptures, spacewalks and more.

The event also offers free spa treatments, haircuts, manicures and a shoe giveaway with at least 500 pairs for low-income or homeless community members. Feed the Multitudes is partnering with Second Harvest this year to give away free groceries to those in need.

Feed the Multitudes is on July 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Victory Church, 5708 Airline Dr. in Metairie.

