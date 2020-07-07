Victims’ group seeks dismissal of archdiocese bankruptcy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization of victims of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy is seeking dismissal of a bankruptcy filing by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a Monday news release the archdiocese filed the petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in “bad faith.”

The organization’s motion says the case was filed to give the archdiocese an advantage in lawsuits that victims have filed against church leaders. The archdiocese has not filed a response.

The archdiocese has said it filed for bankruptcy reorganization to provide time to develop a plan for settling claims using its assets and insurance.