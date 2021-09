NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported via social media a homicide in the Warehouse District on Sunday evening.

According to a tweet from the NOPD’s official Twitter account just after 10 p.m., the incident occurred in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street across from the Cotton Mill.

An initial report shows a male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide in 900 block of Poeyfarre St. Initial reports show male victim pronounced deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/NI1BpnctEG — NOPD (@NOPDNews) September 13, 2021

There is no further information at this time.