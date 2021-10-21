Veterans Voices: Major Mom

Her class of cadets includes her own 15-year-old son

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Her college degree is in psychology.

From Penn State.

Now in the state of Louisiana, Major Ashley Ferdinand is a Marine on a mission.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to hear what she has to say.

Just as her class of cadets listens to her every word.

Her class now includes a cadet named Nicholas.

Nicholas is fifteen.

He’ll graduate from New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy in 2024.

His plan is to graduate from NOMMA and join the Marines.

He’ll be in the service.

And one day, he’ll be a Veteran.

That’s the plan.

He’ll be following the same plan as Major Ashley Ferdinand.

The Major.

And for Nicholas, she’s also, his mom.