Veterans Voices: Bronze Star hero

Colonel Patrick Kline on the job at New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the only school like it in Louisiana.

It’s where Colonel Patrick Kline clocks in.

He’s a Marine.

And he’s a Veteran.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to hear what Colonel Patrick Kline has to say as part of our Veterans Voices.

Colonel Patrick Kline talks the talk.

You can hear him at New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy where he’s a teacher.

And he walks the walk.

On his resume, two tours of combat behind him.

Both in the Middle East.

For his service, Colonel Kline was awarded the Bronze Star.

He’s one of the few, the proud, the Marines, of course.

A United States Veteran.

And now, he has another high calling.

It’s calling his name.

He’s a New Orleans teacher.