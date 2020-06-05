Veterans of today’ injustice fight discuss what’s next

NEW ORLEANS— While civil unrest opposing police brutality has occurred in just about every corner of our nation, these three women have spent the better parts of their careers in the fight for justice. All 3 say that the current uprising feels like change, but also opportunity.

Public administrator and strategist Judy Reese Morse heads the Urban League of Louisiana and she said, “We all have to really keep our eyes open, keep our ears open, keep our hearts open so that we can get the best understanding possible of where we are and what to do next.”

Judy Reese Morse of the Urban League of Louisiana speaks to WGNO-TV

Attorney and activist Angela T. Rye of Impact Strategies spoke with WGNO and stated, “I think we see change as a result of this movement if people are allowed to move. If the powers that be will listen to the movement leaders.”

Angela T. Rye of IMPACT Strategies speaks to WGNO-TV

Attorney Alana Odoms leads the ACLU of Louisiana and she feels a sense of mission, “We’re deeply honored to be involved in protecting protesters right now because it’s the hallmark of our democracy”

Alanah Odoms of the ACLU of Louisiana speaks to WGNO-TV

These leaders also state that progress is needed on many fronts in order that we’re a more perfect union.

“We make up 33% of the population in Louisiana, Black People, and we are 66% of the incarcerated population. We’ve got to reduce incarceration, we’re still #11 in the world,” explained Odoms.

Rye said, “To me it is about changing systems it is about insuring that there’s legislation on the books that really protects and values black lives, I think it’s about insuring that my paycheck doesn’t look different than my neighbors because the color of my skin and our value systems are different.”

“We advocate for system change, examining systems to make sure that those systems are fair and equitable for everyone,” said Reese.

The equality fight is a marathon, but the commitment from these women is firm.

According to Rye, “It is about insuring that equity and justice, real justice for all people in this country. Insuring that we’re all finally standing on the same firm ground.”

Morse said, “Let us approach everyone with kindness and fairness and but let us also expect that in return.”

Odoms exclaimed, “We have a tremendous responsibility to be able to create some transformative change out of this moment.”