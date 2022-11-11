NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The National World War II Museum commemorated Veterans Day today with a special ceremony to honor those who so valiantly served our country.

14-year old Justin Perez visited the National World War II Museum on Veterans Day to meet his heroes.

“I wanted to talk to them and learn about their stories, don’t let them be forgotten,” Perez said.

He’s meeting World War II Veterans who are part of actor Gary Sinise’s Foundation, “Soaring Valor,” which brings in Veterans from all over the country to the Museum to tell their war stories.

“I flew 30 bombing missions over Germany and Nazi-occupied Europe, half of the missions before I was able to vote,” Dr. Tom Fitzpatrick, World War II Veteran said.

“A lot of young men don’t know what it is really like to serve their country,” John Greenwade, World War II Veteran said.

Perez is asking the Veterans to autograph his war photograph.

“Because I can have a rememberance of them,” he said.

For 98-year old Veterans, John Greenwade and Dr. Tom Fitzpatrick, meeting the younger generation is thrilling.

“I get this inner feeling. My heart just bubbles over with joy,” Greenwade said.

“I think a lot of young people would do well to come to this Museum and see what America is all about,” Fitzpatrick said.

Maggie Hartley, Director of Public Engagement at the National World War II Museum said, “The importance of interacting with Veterans, hearing their stories, so you can tell their stories when they are no longer here.”

Something else that was special for the Veterans today is students from Belle Chasse Academy wrote letters thanking the Veterans for their service.

“God Bless them,” Fitzpatrick said.

“They fought in wars to protect our freedoms we have today. We should show gratitude to that and not just on Veterans Day but everyday,” Hartley said.

Last night the World War II Museum just unveiled their new nighttime sound and light experience called, “Expressions of America.” The show will run three to four times a week nightly.

Bob Hope’s daughter, Linda was instrumental in bringing this experience to the Museum.