HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— On March 10, 2022, Vandebilt Catholic High School officials addressed an incident of racial insensitivity involving several students in the school cafeteria.

According to school officials, there is video footage of the incident, and the school is looking to see where it came from.

Here is what school officials said in a statement:

At Vandebilt Catholic High School, there is NO tolerance for racist or bullying behavior. Our mission focuses on the spiritual and academic development of every student,” said Vandebilt Catholic President Jeremy Gueldner. We work to create a sanctuary where every student feels safe, valued, and welcomed. These core values were reemphasized and stressed in a school assembly with our faculty and students this morning. In Open Wide Our Hearts, the pastoral letter on racism from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, you find these words: “Racist acts are sinful because they violate justice. They reveal a failure to acknowledge the human dignity of the persons offended, to recognize them as the neighbors Christ calls us to love (Mt 22:39).

The parents of the student that was the victim in the incident also reacted:

We, the parents of the student that was the victim of yesterday’s incident, appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers from our Vandebilt community. We are pleased that the administrators are working with us during the investigation of this incident. We will continue to pray for our school community as a whole, that we not only get through this together, but that we each learn a valuable lesson from what has taken place. WE ARE VANDEBILT!”