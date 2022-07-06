NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Famous musician Valerie Sassyfras will be putting on a special “Birthday Blowout” show at Old Point Bar this week.

Valerie will be performing alongside her famous sidekicks T-Rex and Mr. Pickle. There will be a food truck and cocktails.

Tickets are $15 if you get them early, and $20 day of event.

Old Point Bar is located at 545 Patterson Road, New Orleans Louisiana.

The show will be July 8th from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Valerie Sassyfras made appearances on both TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” and “Ellen.”