Vacherie woman dances her stress away in viral supermarket dance video

VACHERIE, La – Some folks in Vacherie decided to have a little fun in their local supermarket.

Katherine Scorsone tells WGNO that ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, you could tell people had a different take on life and focused on the negative.

Well, Katherine, along with the supermarket’s current and former owners, wanted to switch that focus to a positive.

They sent us an amazing video of shoppers dancing in the isles at Schexnayder’s Supermarket. The video quickly became a hit in their small town.