Vacherie man pleads guilty to illegal gun possession after accidentally shooting himself

ST. JAMES PARISH – Upon entering a guilty plea, 23-year-old Kendrick Armant, of Vacherie, was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Armant pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2019 shooting investigation.

On November 16, 2019, detectives with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a male subject identified as Kendrick Armant arriving at the location with a gunshot wound to the forearm.

Detectives spoke to Armant, who claimed that as he was walking along Hwy 18 in Vacherie, he was approached by an individual wearing a black mask. Armant told detectives that this unknown person fired multiple gunshots in his direction striking him once in the forearm.

Detectives noticed powder burns around Armant’s wound which is indicative of being shot at close range. Deputies traveled to the area where Armant was allegedly shot but were unsuccessful in locating the crime scene.

Detectives were able to locate and interview the individual who transported Armant to the hospital. This individual told detectives that she had contacted Armant via telephone and said she was going to his residence. Upon arrival, Armant entered her vehicle and the two left.

The female subject advised that as Armant was exiting the vehicle, a gun which Armant had in his possession discharged and the bullet struck Armant in the right arm. The female subject then drove Armant to the hospital.

She advised that while traveling to the hospital, Armant tossed the gun out of the window just before crossing the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. The individual then dropped Armant off at the hospital. Detectives were able to locate the firearm.

Armant, who has a prior felony conviction for aggravated 2nd degree battery was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.