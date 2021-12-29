Vaccines offered at Armstrong International Airport for travelers for busy New Year’s weekend

KENNER (WGNO) — With Omicron surging, Armstrong International Airport and Ochsner Teamed up to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Jennifer Milligan is flying out of Armstrong International Airport, headed home to New Jersey, but first….

“I saw it on my way in and now I’m trying to get my booster shot on my way out,” she said.

She’s taking advantage of Ochsner’s vaccination site at the airport near the baggage claim area.

“The convenience of it, having it right there, I think it is important that everyone gets it,” she said.

She says getting her booster now is much easier than waiting.

“Making an appointment is a pain, up north it is hard to get in, it is more convenient here I feel like. I felt like it would be a good idea,” Milligan said.

Many travelers leaving New Orleans say they are more likely to get the vaccine today than those travelers who are just arriving because they are here for a New Orleans New Year’s Eve party.

“I think it could be a bit of an issue when they are coming in because usually people have 1 or 2 days when they aren’t feeling too good, so that’s something you would want to consider.

Although Ford Coleman, who’s visiting from Atlanta with his buddies isn’t getting his booster shot today, he still recognizes the convenience of it all.

“I’m all for providing people an easy way to make that happen. I think it encourages people to get vaccinated if they see it, then they think maybe I will,” he said.

And just maybe after his New Orleans trip on his way back to Atlanta, he’ll stop by this vaccination site.

“I’m all for it. I’m personally vaccinated myself, and I want to get a booster soon. Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do,” Coleman said.

The vaccination site at the airport is located on Level One between doors two and three, near the baggage claim, and no appointments are necessary. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all offered.