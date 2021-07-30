Vaccines for high school football players

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The teammates that play together, get shots together!

“We came together as brothers and we felt comfortable,” Jquane Glover, a student with KIPP Schools said. Glover is also the running back on the school’s football team.

He was one of 50 high school players from KIPP who got his COVID-19 vaccine at Crescent Care.

“I feel it’ll keep my body like armor and I’ll be more protected,” Glover said.

City leaders say that these football players can be inspirational because they are getting vaccinated. They can inspire other young kids 12 and older who are eligible for the vaccine.

“Athletes are leaders in our community. Young people in our city want to see people that look like them stepping up to help spread this message and that it is safe and absolutely effective,” Emily Wolff with the Mayor’s Office for Youth & Families said.

Although Jquane and his fellow athletes may now be a little sore in their arms at football practice. They feel getting their COVID-19 vaccines is well worth it.

“I’d say get your vaccine to keep everyone safe, just like you want to stay safe,” Glover said.