Vaccinating vendors at the French Market

NEW ORLEANS— Orleans Parish is currently doing the best in the state with 46 percent of people being fully vaccinated, but the Mayor and Health experts say more can still be done.

A few vaccination events were held today to meet people where they are at to get them vaccinated.

The French Market is once again bustling with folks strolling and shopping.

“A lot more people are walking around and the market is back to normal,” Russell Gore, a vendor at the French Market said. Gore sells his hand-made clay jewelry at the French Market. He feels vaccinations are the real reason why things are now getting back to normal.

“I wanted to make sure that other vendors that I come in contact with have the shot just like I did. We touch people from around the world and everyone’s not honest if they took the shot or not,” he said.

For him being around so many tourists and locals daily, he knew he needed the protection.

“I’m not exactly worried like I was before I took the vaccination,” Gore said.

Ochsner wanted to help vendors like Russell.

“They’re working here everyday. They may not have the time when they can go and get to clinics during the day, so we want to make sure we are doing all we can,” Tonia Moore with Ochsner said.

And even reaching more people— there was another vaccination event held today where H&W Drug Store gave out vaccines to the homeless who gather under the Pontchartrain Expressway.

“They are a communal group, so there’s a lot of interaction from person to person, it is easy to spread from one homeless person to another,” Runston Henry, Owner of H&W Drug Store said.