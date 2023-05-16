JEFFERSON PARISH, La (WGNO) –– The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) is hosting two Utility Assistance Outreach events to help those needing help paying their bills.

Funding from the Louisiana Housing Corporation will provide assistance for eligible households up to $800 through the Louisiana Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) and up to $1,500 from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LiHWAP).

Attendees are required to bring all necessary documentation to have their application processed:

Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D., or Passport for ALL household members over 18 years

Social Security Cards for all household members

Current bills for active utility accounts for electricity, gas, and/or water. No final bills will be accepted.

Proof of address

Proof of income for ALL household members. Income may consist of one or more of the following: Four (4) recent consecutive check stubs containing year-to-date (YTD) information W-2s for the previous year Current copies of Unemployment Benefits, Workers Compensation Benefits, Alimony, Railroad Retirement, Veterans Benefits, or etc. Copies of tax returns with all schedules for 2022 for self-employed Current Social Security and/or SSI Award Letters (2023 ALL PAGES) Bank statements may be used for SSA and/or SSI income (dated within the last 30 days) Current private pensions or government employee pensions (must show gross amount) Section 8/Subsidized Housing-Utility Allowance ( contract sheet and form 52667 ) Zero Income Form for anyone 18 years and older in the household without income



The first outreach event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, at the Hispanic Apostolate located at 2525 Maine Ave. in Metairie. The second event is on Thursday, May 18, at the Kenner Senior Center at 641 Compromise St. Both events will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and are limited to 150 clients per location.

For more information about these outreach events, call (504) 736-6900.