NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development is hosting a two-day community-based rental and utility assistance event.

The program will provide funding for residents who have not received rental or utility assistance from the City of New Orleans at Joe W. Brown Park at 5601 Read Boulevard.

Starting on Wednesday, May 31, and closing on Thursday, June 1, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., city employees will be on-site to review documentation for applicant eligibility. The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans will also be onsite to assist applicants with past-due bills.

Those attending should come prepared with the following documents to determine assistance eligibility:

Copy of ID

Proof of residency (lease, utility bill, etc.)

Proof of household income (income for all over the age 18)

Past due utility bill (must be at least 1 month past due , but not more than 12 months)

, but not more than 12 months) For rental assistance: documentation of rental debt (one month past due, but not more than 12 months)

Also, those planning to attend must complete an online application at:

Assistance will be provided until capacity is reached.

