SLIDELL (WGNO)— A USS Oklahoma U.S. Navy Sailor from New Orleans who was killed in Pearl Harbor is now home. Clarence Thompson was buried in Slidell today.

Ship Cook’s First Class Clarence Thompson was one of 429 who died when torpedoes attacked his battleship at Pearl Harbor in World War II.

This local hero from New Orleans with ties to Houma finally got a welcome home after 23 years of service in the Navy.

Denise Bennett’s crying tears of joy now that here second cousin U.S. Navy sailor Clarence Thompson is now being buried at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.

This 80 years after he died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I got emotional. This is a long time coming,” Denise Bennett, Clarence Thompson’s cousin said.

For Denise whose grandfather was first cousin’s with Thompson, this brings closure to their family knowing their hero is home.

“I do hope our country remembers it, the good our country does,” Bennett said.

The U.S. Navy has made it their mission to help give sailors who died while serving the honor they deserve.

“A Great American that stands up for our country like that, and is willing to serve 23-plus years, he deserves the honor,” Rear Admiral Terry Eddinger, U.S. Navy Deputy Chief of chaplains for Reserve Matters said.

Eddinger went on to say, “The family can now know he’s at this cemetery with his shipmates and comrades who died in the same war as him.”

It was DNA testing which helped identify Thompson’s remains.

“Very modern, new development brought closure to so many families,” Eddinger said.

Closure for this family which feels like a new beginning.

“Take that honor seriously, I rejoice,” Bennett said.

