USDA invests $462 million in wastewater infrastructure for rural areas, including in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $462 million to modernize water and wastewater infrastructure in rural parts of America, the Trump Administration announced Monday.

Four of those projects are in Louisiana, according to USDA Rural Development State Director Roy Holleman:

The USDA designated $972,000 to replace Louisiana’s Zone Two Water System’s water mains and meters and to construct an Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standard meeting room.

Louisiana town Colfax received $2,237,000 to drill two water production wells, replace deteriorated aerator, repair leaking water lines and update water meters.

The USDA provided Louisiana town Tullos with $1,165,000 to build a water treatment plant.

Waterworks District #2 in St Landry Parish received $2,158,000 to add water softeners, install ground storage tank and replace service pumps. The district will also have a new building and generator and be able to replace aging water meters.

USDA spokesperson Karen Lawson wrote that the department is funding a total of 161 water infrastructure-related projects nationwide via the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which provides funding for clean drinking water systems, sanitary sewage and waste disposal and storm water drainage to rural areas.

The funds should benefit 467,000 U.S. residents, according to Lawson.