US Marshals searching for escaped sex offender in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) and U.S. Marshals (USMS) New Orleans Task Force is searching for 49-year-old Clement Isadore Leach Jr. aka “Smiley.”

Leach is wanted for escape from OPSO custody and LA parole violations, as he is on LA Parole until 2030. Leach is also a registered Tier 1 Sex Offender for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor (CA conviction).

Leach also has several open pending charges/cases of burglary (16 counts) in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Leach is known to frequent the 7th Ward of New Orleans, near the Claiborne, St. Bernard Ave, Franklin Ave. areas. His sex offender registration address is 1513 Marigny St. New Orleans, LA. 70117.

Leach is said to be 5’09” and weigh 190-200 lbs. He has a tear drop tattoo under his right eye and “Consuella” across his chest. He also has multiple other tattoos on his arms.

There is a Crimestoppers GNO reward for any information leading to his capture by calling (504) 822-1111.