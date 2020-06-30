US court rejects majority Black Louisiana judicial district

Sen. J. Rogers Pope, R-Livingston, reads legislation on the Senate floor ahead of a debate about Louisiana’s budget for the financial year that begins July 1, on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

A federal appeals court in New Orleans has overturned a lower court ruling calling for a majority Black judgeship election district in a south Louisiana parish.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal said there was “weak evidence” of discriminatory dilution of Black votes in majority white Terrebonne Parish.

The state noted in briefs that after the 2014 lawsuit was filed, a Black judge was elected in an uncontested election.

Plaintiffs countered that there was a history of Black candidates losing in parish-wide elections.

And they noted that a former judge once was re-elected even after being suspended for having worn blackface and a prison jumpsuit to a party.