NEW ORLEANS – A trio of Tulane University women’s basketball members garnered recognition from the American Athletic Conference for their individual regular season performances. Redshirt senior Moon Ursin was named the Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-AAC selection while redshirt senior Krystal Freeman and redshirt junior Dynah Jones received Third Team All-AAC honors, the league office announced Sunday.



Ursin earned the Newcomer of the Year recognition after she transferred to Tulane and averaged 13.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent beyond the arc along with 8.6 rebounds per game. She finished the regular season ranked third in the conference in rebounding and seventh in scoring. Ursin earned weekly honors from the league five times during the season including Player of the Week twice on November 22 and December 13.



The Destrehan, Louisiana, native also received First Team All-AAC after leading the Green Wave with 11 double-doubles on the season and recorded the first triple-double in program history with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Troy on December 8, 2021. Ursin tallied double figures in scoring in 20 games including four games with 20 or more points. She also notched double-digit rebounds in 13 games including a career-best 15 boards against UCF on January 5, 2022. Ursin surpassed 1,000 points for her career during Tulane’s win over Memphis on January 19 in which she scored 16 points.



Freeman garnered Third Team All-AAC recognition after averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebound for the Wave this season. She connected at a 41.9 percent clip from the field and led Tulane with 42 made three-pointers on 33.1 percent shooting from downtown. Freeman ranked sixth in the league in rebounding and 14th in points per game at the end of the regular season. Freeman earned AAC Weekly Honor Roll selection once during the season on February 14 after recording 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in a 2-0 week for Tulane.



The Pineville, Louisiana, native posted nine double-doubles to push her career total to 30 during her time in Uptown. She reached double-digits in scoring 16 times including a season-high 28 points in a win at Memphis on February 10, 2022. Freeman has climbed the all-time scoring list at Tulane to eighth in Green Wave history with 1,598 career points.



Jones was selected to Third Team All-AAC after posting 13.7 points per game on 40.3 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent from three-point range. At the conclusion of the regular season, she ranked ninth in scoring and third in free throw percentage in the conference. Jones landed three weekly honors from the league including AAC Player of the Week on February 28 and two selections to the Weekly Honor Roll.



The New Orleans native led Tulane in scoring in league play as she averaged 15.1 points against conference competition. She reached double figures in the scoring column 22 times including 14 out of 16 league contests. Jones tallied 20 or more points three times on the season including a career-high 25 points against SMU on February 23. She also eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau during the Wave’s win at Temple to become the 29th member of the 1,000-point club at Tulane.



The Green Wave begins AAC Tournament play Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas. Tulane will face the winner of the six seed, Houston, and the 11 seed, Cincinnati, in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The game will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to the games live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



TICKETS

Tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane women’s basketball (@GreenWaveWBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}