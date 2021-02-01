Urban South Brewery toasts distribution in Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — The award winning Urban South Brewery announced on Monday that it will begin distributing a selection of its beers in Mississippi this month.

Through a partnership with Mitchell Distributing, a variety of Urban South brews will be available in bars, restaurants and stores in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

“Demand has been high from our fans in Mississippi, and our team is both grateful and excited for the opportunity to expand,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our goal is to brew innovative, high quality beer while embodying the traditions and values of the South, and Mississippi fits perfectly into this vision.

“We’re fortunate to have amazing partners at Mitchell Distributing to help us plan a great launch in this new market.”