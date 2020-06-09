Urban South Brewery to release 10 new beers throughout the month of June

NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to announce that it plans to release more than 10 unique beers during the month of June.

New beer varieties will be added to the website each Wednesday in June at 5:30 p.m CST.

Fans can place orders for their favorite brews using Urban South’s online store and pick up their order curbside at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom.

“Through all of the recent changes, our primary goal at Urban South has been to keep our team busy and give them the creative outlet to research and develop new options for our fans,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “We want to support our community and give the public something new and exciting to look forward to each week to provide some sense of normalcy as we move into summer.”

Urban South beer release highlights this month include:

Lime Cucumber Seltzer – This fruited seltzer is one of Urban South Brewery’s first public hard seltzer releases. The addition of cool cucumber juiced in house and lime make for a refreshing summertime sip.

Regal Lager – A Dortmunder-style lager featuring Saaz and Hallertau Blanc hops. The malts give off a baked bread and slight nutty flavor that goes well with bright floral and citrus notes. Regal Lager is a toast to the historic Regal Beer brewed American Brewing Co., an important piece of New Orleans brewing history.

Curuba Mango Snoball Juice – A salute to the signature New Orleans summer treat, Urban South continues to release variations of its fan favorite Snoball Juice IPA. Curaba Mango is loaded full of Curaba, a South American fruit with hints of passionfruit and banana. The sweetness of curaba and mango helps to round off the tartness of the passionfruit.

Feijoa Kaffir Lime Snoball Juice – Feijoa Kaffir Lime is full of twists, adding an exotic brightness to the original Snoball Juice IPA. Feijoa is a South American fruit packed with guava, pineapple and strawberry flavors. The addition of pineapple and Kaffir lime leaf amplifies the tropical finish of this brew.

Fans can follow along on Urban South Brewery’s social media channels for the most up-to-date information on beer releases (@urbansouthbeer.)

The brewery is open for curbside online order pickup Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

