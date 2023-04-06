NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Come one, come all to Urban South Brewery’s circus-themed anniversary party this Saturday April 8th from 11am to 9 pm.

This year’s anniversary party will be filled with delightful circus performers and carnival treats. Fans of Urban South beer will be able to enjoy eight specialty releases at the taproom. The new releases are collaborations with Baa Baa Brewhouse, Great Notion, Martin House Brewing, Mortalis Brewing, RAR Brewing, Tripping Animals, Unbranded Brewing, and Weldwerks Brewing.

Throughout the day at the party there will be performances throughout the day with stilt walkers, a sword swallower, Tarot Card reader, juggler, magician, and so much more.

The Anniversary Party’s collector’s box consists of all eight beers, a stemmed Anniversary glass, and a wristband for three draught pours the day of the event and available for pre-sale now on Urban South’s website.