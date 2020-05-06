Urban League CEO Morial talks ‘The Gumbo Coalition’ and business reopening

NEW ORLEANS– Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League CEO Marc Morial has a brand new book, but it’s not your typical life story.

WGNO’s LBJ spoke with him about the book, The Gumbo Coalition, and his thoughts on how some businesses would like to operated after re-opening in our state.

LBJ: “Gumbo Coalition chief, you know it’s interesting because your book is not a conventional here’s a biography of, or here’s the story of Marc Morial, it is lessons learned, and I love that. Talk to us about why you took that approach.”

MM: “My editor, when we met and she convinced me to do a book with Harper Collins, she said look the most important thing people need to understand is based on your life what have you learned that you can impart?”

LBJ: “Your beautiful mother is a high achiever, your awesome dad was a high achiever. For you and Jacques, and Monique and your sisters how high was that bar?”

Urban League CEO and former NOLA mayor Marc Morial’s new book The Gumbo Coalition

MM: “Let me tell you my parents were no-nonsense parents and you know they took no stuff, they took no mess. You weren’t going to miss a day of school, you weren’t going to miss going to church on Sunday. You were going to do your chores or else.”

LBJ: “One of the business groups here put for an effort, and I’ve seen this in other states as well, where they’re attempting to get legislation passed that protects businesses from what they’ve coined ‘frivolous lawsuits.”

MM: “Let me just say, LBJ, it’s a bad idea. No business should be protected from being responsible for it’s own negligence. That’s what this is about. The laws protect people against the negligence of others including business owners. If you’re going to insulate them then what you’re saying is that a business owner can be irresponsible in bringing his or her employees back, seating them next to each other, not providing masks, and if they get sick, they have no recourse.”

You can pick-up a copy of The Gumbo Coalition wherever books are sold and you can hear more of what Morial has to say about the reopening of the economy during our statewide town hall at 7pm Thursday, May 7th on NOLA 38 and streamed on here wgno.com.