Uptown residents say Evans Playground no longer a place for fun and games

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Neighbors say an Uptown park has been taken over by groups of young people who are not there to play games.

Locals say over the last few months, Evans Playground has been deteriorating – with more fighting, more trash and more graffiti.

WGNO reached out to the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, the NOPD and the Mayor’s Office about how these issues can be addressed. A statement was received from the NOPD.

Here is what they had to say:

There were no incidents at the park’s address reported to the Second District last Wednesday or in the month of July. Officers will continue to patrol Evan’s Park and take appropriate and necessary action when violations are observed. The NOPD encourages citizens to call 911 if and when they see someone breaking the law. NOPD

