NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans is responding to a broken water main Thursday morning in Uptown.

Around 9:30 a.m., water was seen streaming from the site of a fire hydrant at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Perrier Street.

The SWBNO says crews responded to the location after the fire hydrant was struck late Wednesday night. Work on the water main continued into late Thursday morning, however, officials say they expect to complete the repair today.

