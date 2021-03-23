Uprooted tree falls on power lines in Covington

COVINGTON, LA — The severe weather that moved through the area on Tuesday uprooted a tree in Covington. Workers closed Arthur Road near Rose Avenue while they removed it.

Cleco also responded to the scene because the tree fell onto some power lines along the side of the road. Electricity to some homes in the area had to be cut until the tree could be removed and the power lines repaired.

Workers say they’re concerned because the soil in Saint Tammany is saturated with water. They fear that more trees will fall during the rainy weather that’s in the forecast for the rest of the week.