Update on hurricane debris collection in Jefferson Parish

A large tree limb, which snapped as Hurricane Zeta moved through New Orleans, rests on power lines in the city’s Carrollton neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

JEFFERSON, LA – Contractors picking up debris in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte are still on their first pass. As of November 16, approximately 60,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Parish neighborhoods. Collection is ongoing and crews are working seven days a week.

According to Katherine Costanza, assistant director of Jefferson Parish Environmental Affairs, “Pick-up is taking longer than expected because the amount of debris greatly exceeded initial expectations. It is likely that debris collection will continue into December, 2020.”

Residents are reminded that contractors cannot come onto private property to collect debris and cannot collect debris from commercial property. Debris removal contractors will not collect bagged household garbage. Bagged items should be placed in a residential garbage can provided by the Parish for collection or placed adjacent to it for normal garbage collection.

It is extremely important that residents separate debris to help expedite the pick-up process. Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, should be separated from other construction and demolition debris like fence boards. White goods, such as refrigerators and freezers, should be emptied out and secured shut before being placed roadside separately from other debris piles.

A “Hurricane Zeta Storm Debris Hotline” is available to residents to obtain information about debris removal. The following toll-free number is in operation from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days per week, until further notice.: 1-888-721-4372.