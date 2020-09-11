Update from SWBNO ahead of potential tropical weather

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) is closely monitoring tropical weather developments for the next several days.

Currently, 97 of 99 drainage pumps are available for service. One drainage pump, located at a Drainage Pump Station on Grant Street, is out of service pending electrical repairs.

Another pump at drainage pump station 13 is under repair, though it is expected to come back into service by tomorrow, well ahead of major weather impacts.

One constant-duty pump is out of service, but these are smaller units used to regulate groundwater in canals and are not large enough to be critical during a flood fight.

Turbines 1, 3, 4 and 6 are available for service, as well as all 5 Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generators and all 5 frequency changers.

While all underpass pumps are available, underpasses should also be avoided during severe weather because they are prone to flooding.

