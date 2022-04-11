Metairie, La. —After being told that residents had only 3 days to make public comments about a proposed temporary housing FEMA trailer park on Houma Blvd. in Metairie, Jefferson Parish officials released a statement saying that the site will no longer be considered.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng office sent this statement:

Since posting FEMA’s Public Notice, Jefferson Parish has been notified that FEMA has been unable to negotiate a lease and this Houma Blvd. location will NOT be used as a temporary trailer site.

FEMA confirmed this information and stated that currently no other sites in Metairie are being considered, but they will continue to seek a way to shelter the 323 households that need temporary housing.