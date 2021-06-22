Upcoming Job Fairs in New Orleans Area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans & Company Job Fest

  • Wednesday, June 23 from 10am – 2pm
  • New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (Julia Street entrance)
  • Includes vaccine opportunities with LCMC Health
  • Learn more at neworleans.com/jobs

Royal Sonesta Job Fair

  • Tuesday, June 22nd from 9am – 12pm & 1pm – 3pm
  • 300 Bourbon Street New Orleans, LA
  • Hiring for various positions in Engineering, Security, Rooms, and Food & Beverage
  • Apply online at sonesta.com/careers

Sodexo and Centerplate

  • Handles all food and beverage services at the Superdome and Smoothie King Center
  • Looking to fill 600+ roles

Job Fair Events at Opening Act in Champions Square

  • Thursday, June 24th from 10am – 4pm
  • Saturday, June 26th from 9am – 2pm
  • Monday, June 28th from 12pm – 6pm
  • Free parking in Champions Garage

Tulane University Dining Services

  • Hosting a series of job fairs throughout June and July
    • June 23 to June 25 from 9:30 am – 4 pm
    • July 12 to July 14 from 9:30 am – 4 pm
    • July 21 to July 23 from 9:30 am – 4 pm
  • All events will be held at the Tulane University Commons, located at 20 McAlister Place, New Orleans
  • Looking to fill 200+ full-time and part-time positions

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News