Upcoming Job Fairs in New Orleans Area

New Orleans & Company Job Fest
- Wednesday, June 23 from 10am – 2pm
- New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (Julia Street entrance)
- Includes vaccine opportunities with LCMC Health
- Learn more at neworleans.com/jobs
Royal Sonesta Job Fair
- Tuesday, June 22nd from 9am – 12pm & 1pm – 3pm
- 300 Bourbon Street New Orleans, LA
- Hiring for various positions in Engineering, Security, Rooms, and Food & Beverage
- Apply online at sonesta.com/careers
Sodexo and Centerplate
- Handles all food and beverage services at the Superdome and Smoothie King Center
- Looking to fill 600+ roles
Job Fair Events at Opening Act in Champions Square
- Thursday, June 24th from 10am – 4pm
- Saturday, June 26th from 9am – 2pm
- Monday, June 28th from 12pm – 6pm
- Free parking in Champions Garage
Tulane University Dining Services
- Hosting a series of job fairs throughout June and July
- June 23 to June 25 from 9:30 am – 4 pm
- July 12 to July 14 from 9:30 am – 4 pm
- July 21 to July 23 from 9:30 am – 4 pm
- All events will be held at the Tulane University Commons, located at 20 McAlister Place, New Orleans
- Looking to fill 200+ full-time and part-time positions