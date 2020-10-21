Up to $1,000 reward in alligator’s crossbow killing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of whoever killed an alligator with a crossbow and then abandoned the body.
Alligator hunting is tightly regulated. Hunters in Louisiana need a special license, and must lock a harvest tag to each animal killed.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents were told on Monday that a 12.5-foot alligator that had been killed by an arrow was in Bayou Manchac near Alligator Bayou in Ascension Parish.
Agents found the animal with a 20-inch carbon crossbow arrow sticking out of its jaw.