UNSUNG HEROES: Baton Rouge General Covid-19 cleaners keeping patients, doctors safe during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Healthcare heroes are working tirelessly at Baton Rouge General Hospital to fight COVID-19.

Saving lives wouldn’t be possible without the Environmental Services Staff.

“They are our unsung heroes,” Baton Rouge General’s Acting COO Tricia Guidry said.

“Without the sanitization of our organization, the work they do day in and day out, we wouldn’t be able to care for patients because all of our patients would be continuing to remain sick,” Guidry said.

Cynthia Tipps is the supervisor of the Environmental Services Staff at Baton Rouge General.

“We saw the pandemic coming and we were here to do what we needed to do. We couldn’t take off because they needed us here,” Tipps said. Tipps said she was scared for her own life at the beginning of the pandemic.

Sanitizing and cleaning isn’t the only thing Tipps provides for her patients. When patients can’t have visitors, Tipps and her staff are there to keep them company.

“When I’m rounding I stop by the patients rooms because sometimes they don’t have anyone to go visit the and I’ll go and talk with them,” Tipps said. “Sometimes they ask me to sit down and I’ll go in there and sit down with them and watch TV with them.”

Tipps said having a positive attitude and spreading love accelerates the healing process for many patients suffering.

“They can get some sense of security knowing they are well taken care of and they are loved here.”