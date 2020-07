BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unrestrained 62-year-old woman died Saturday around 1:30 a.m. after her vehicle crashed on La. Hwy 418 in Point Coupee Parish.

Cheryl Bryan of Jonesville was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned, according to Louisiana State Police spokesperson TFC Taylor J. Scrantz.

The crash remains under investigation, and a toxicology sample was taken from Bryan for analysis, according to Scrantz.