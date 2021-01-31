Unrestrained Prairieville teen killed in fatal head-on Ascension Parish crash

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a heavy Louisiana State Police presence is seen at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church during funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth in West Monroe, La. An Associated Press review of thousands of records has revealed multiple cases when Louisiana State troopers and some of their supervisors exchanged emails with casual, demeaning uses of the n-word. All of it comes against the backdrop of a federal civil rights investigation over the in-custody death of a Black motorist that has roiled the state’s premier law enforcement agency and led to an abrupt change in its leadership. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ST AMANT, La. — Shortly before 6:30 am on Saturday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle serious injury crash on LA Hwy 431 at Churchpoint Road in Ascension Parish.

The crash ultimately resulted in the death of 19-year-old Anthony Galvan of Prairieville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Galvan was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 431 in a 2018 Ram pick-up truck. At the same time, a 2013 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 431.

For reasons still under investigation, Galvan crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ram striking the Ford head-on.

Galvan was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On January 31, 2021, Troop A was notified Galvan succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.