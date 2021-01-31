Unrestrained Prairieville teen killed in fatal head-on Ascension Parish crash

ST AMANT, La. — Shortly before 6:30 am on Saturday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle serious injury crash on LA Hwy 431 at Churchpoint Road in Ascension Parish.
The crash ultimately resulted in the death of 19-year-old Anthony Galvan of Prairieville.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Galvan was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 431 in a 2018 Ram pick-up truck. At the same time, a 2013 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 431.
For reasons still under investigation, Galvan crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ram striking the Ford head-on.
Galvan was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On January 31, 2021, Troop A was notified Galvan succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.