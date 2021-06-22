Unrestrained Marrero man killed in fatal two-vehicle crash in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Early Monday evening, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 90B east near MacArthur Avenue in Harvey.

This crash, which occurred before 6 p.m., claimed the life of 57-year-old James Overby of Marrero.

Overby was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima east on the elevated portion of US 90B in the right lane near the MacArthur Avenue exit. Overby traveled off the roadway at the MacArthur Avenue exit and his vehicle struck the crash barrier which caused it to rotate across the right lane and into the center lane of US 90B.

At that moment, a 2017 Honda Pilot was traveling east on US 90B in the center lane which resulted in the 2020 Nissan Altima being struck by the 2017 Honda Pilot.

Overby was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The occupants of the Honda Pilot were properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.

Impairment of Overby is unknown and standard toxicology reports are pending.

Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Honda Pilot.