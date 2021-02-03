Unrestrained driver killed in two-vehicle collision in St. Tammany

BUSH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a fatal crash in which an unrestrained driver from Pearl River, Miss., was killed.
The crash occurred Tuesday, shortly before 5 p.m., on LA 41 north of LA 36 in St. Tammany Parish.
The initial investigation revealed that 45-year-old Phillip E. Bennett was traveling northbound on LA 41 in a 2004 Toyota Camry when the roadway began to curve to the left.
For reasons still under investigation, Bennett crossed the double yellow center line into the southbound lane in front of a 2013 Toyota Highlander. The vehicles collided head on and came to rest in the roadway.
Bennett was unrestrained during the crash and was transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Toyota Highlander was properly restrained and was also transported to a local area hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Impairment is not suspected to be a causal factor in the crash.