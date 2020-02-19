Unrestrained driver killed in St. Francisville crash

St. Francisville, La.– State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 66 west of LA Hwy 969 in West Feliciana Parish. The crash killed 33-year-old John Gueho Jr. of Plaquemine.

Investigators say that around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, as Gueho was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 66 in a 2009 Toyota Corolla. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the roadway to the right and struck an embankment.

Gueho was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Gueho for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.