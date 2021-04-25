Unrestrained driver killed in single-vehicle crash on LA 41

PEARL RIVER, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish.

At 8:30 p.m., Troop L responded to the fatal crash on LA 41 near Onnis Evans Road.

The crash has claimed the life of the driver, who was unrestrained at the time of the incident. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending proper identification and notification to next of kin.

The preliminary on scene investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as the driver was traveling southbound on LA 41 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado near Onnis Evans Rd.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, through a ditch, and impacted a tree.

The male driver was pronounced deceased on scene.