MONROE, La. – The New Orleans Privateers used a five-run fourth inning to sprint ahead and got key plays in the field down the stretch of a 10-5 win over the ULM Warhawks on Sunday afternoon to complete the first road sweep for New Orleans since 2020.

DECISIONS

Jack Williams picked up his second win of the season as he allowed one run in 2.2 innings. Tyler Lien allowed six runs (one earned) and took the loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With the Privateers trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning, they commenced a two-out rally starting with a Tyler Bischke single. Three batters later, Kasten Furr came up with the bases loaded and lined a single into center to take the lead. Back-to-back RBI hits from Amani Larry and Pearce Howard put more distance on the newfound lead as New Orleans went ahead 6-2.

The Warhawks came back with two runs in the fifth and had the tying run on base when Jack Williams came in and induced a line out from Colby Deaville to end the frame.

New Orleans scored three more runs in the seventh to extend the advantage to 9-4 but the Warhawks had one last run at it. Trailing 9-5 in the eighth, ULM loaded the bases with one out. That’s when Tod Gauthe came in and got a ground ball that turned into a 5-4-3 double play to end the threat. Gauthe finished the game for his first save as a Privateer.

INSIDE THE BOX

Larry went 3-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored. Anthony Herron Jr. collected two hits and two RBI. Bischke and Issac Williams combined for four hits and three runs scored. Furr had three RBI and two runs. Gauthe went 1.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout to finish off the game.

ULM was led by Ryan Cupit who racked up four of the team’s 14 hits. Michael Cervantes and Carson Jones each had two hits.

NEXT UP

The Privateers return home to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

