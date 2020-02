HENDERSON, LA - Eight puppies are lucky to be alive after they were cruelly tossed from a bridge in St. Martin parish on Sunday, February 16th. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, the pups were rescued from the bayou with just moments to spare. The animal protection charity is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator in this case.

The miraculous rescue occurred when a local fisherman saw a man stop his truck on a wooden bridge behind Pat's Restaurant, on Potato Shed Road. He saw the man toss a dog food bag into the bayou and went in his boat to retrieve it, thinking it was litter. He was instead shocked to find eight cold, wet, black lab mix puppies in the water. The helpless pups were just 3-5 days old.